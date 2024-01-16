Bruno and Joelinton want Newcastle to sign brilliant Premier League playmaker

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton both named a West Ham star when discussing a player who they would love to play with.

The two Brazilian stars have become the beating heart of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side, overrunning the majority of midfields they face in the Premier League.

But the English manager would no doubt want to add another body into the middle of the park, especially after the unfortunate news surrounding Joelinton’s injury.

Lewis Miley has done an amazing job so far this season for only a 17-year-old, thrown into the senior squad after Sandro Tonali’s ban.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with That’s Football YouTube channel, Guimaraes and Joelinton were asked who they would like to play alongside for Newcastle.

They both named their international teammate and West Ham midfielder, Lucas Paqueta.

“For me, I played with him in Lyon, I would say Lucas Paqueta is one of my best friends, I like him. So I would say him.” Bruno said via NUFC Blog.

“Yeah, Paqueta” Joelinton added.

The midfielder who has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle is going through an injury of his own and is expected to be sidelined for potentially two months with a calf issue.