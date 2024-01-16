Chelsea have a £73m bid rejected for striker with 20 goals and 10 assists this season

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly launched a £73m bid for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

He joined the Portuguese giants in the summer from Coventry and has been in sensational form scoring 20 goals and ten assists in 24 games.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via The Sun), they have made a sensation bid worth £73m but it was swiftly turned rejected by the club.

He has a £87m release clause in his contract and Sporting are not willing to let the striker leave anything less than that.

The player has already the links with Arsenal and Chelsea, stating that he is happy at Sporting at the moment.

He said (via The Sun):

“I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me.

“I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment.

“I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me.

“Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all.”

More Stories / Latest News
Championship club owner accused of alleged financial crimes with prosecutor’s office asking for a 12 year prison sentence
Monchi set to make an offer for out-of-contract Atletico Madrid star
Leeds interested in signing 26-year-old keeper to compete with Meslier

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn under Todd Boehly so far and they don’t seem to be stopping.

It was recently reported that Chelsea are looking to sign Brazilian wonder kid Estevao Willian’s by triggering his release clause worth £52m.

Chelsea are currently under investigation by the Premier League as revealed by the chief himself earlier.

 

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.