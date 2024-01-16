Chelsea star linked with Man United offered transfer to another club in recent hours

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could reportedly have a number of options this January as he’s linked with transfers to both Manchester United and AC Milan.

The latest from Alfredo Pedulla is that Chalobah has been offered to Milan, but this follows Man Utd also being reported as potential suitors for the 24-year-old by Team Talk and Fichajes.

The Red Devils could do with defensive cover and have made a number of signings from Chelsea in recent times, such as Mason Mount and Nemanja Matic, so it might not be too big a surprise to see these two rivals doing business together.

Milan, however, might be the more tempting destination for Chelsea, who will surely want to avoid losing a talented homegrown player to another Premier League side if possible.

Could Trevoh Chalobah follow Mason Mount to Manchester United?
The Blues have also done a fair bit of business with the Rossoneri in recent years, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic among those to swap Stamford Bridge for the San Siro.

It will be interesting to see where Chalobah ends up, and in many ways it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise that he still hasn’t left Chelsea, where he quite clearly seems to have no future.

