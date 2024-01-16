Club send direct message to Manchester United over transfer of £103m star

The Portuguese club have shut down any talk of Joao Neves joining Manchester United in an upfront statement released on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of some January reinforcements as they currently sit eight points outside of the Champions League spots with Arsenal holding a game in hand.

Although their priority lies with their misfiring front line, the club have been heavily linked with another midfielder with Casemiro turning 32 next month.

There are also doubts over the future of Sofyan Amrabat and whether the club will make his loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

It was reported last weekend that Manchester United would open talks with Benfica about the possible transfer of 19-year-old midfielder Neves.

But the Portuguese club have completely shut these rumours down with a straightforward statement naming Man United.

🚨🔴 Benfica statement on João Neves and Man United. “Benfica denies the existence of any right of preference over João Neves”. “Under no circumstances has Benfica started talks with Manchester United or any other club about João — nor does it intend to do so”. pic.twitter.com/BYgkyUZf1K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024