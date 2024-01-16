Clubs in talks with Liverpool to sign 25-year-old fan favourite on loan

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is the subject of transfer speculation, with a reported £20 million price tag placed on the 25-year-old.

Celtic, managed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, have expressed interest, while Premier League clubs Brentford, Wolves, and Brighton are also monitoring the Irishman, according to Daily Mail.

This has also been affirmed by journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims that the four aforementioned clubs are continuing talks to sign the Liverpool man on loan.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, as they prepare for the possible departure of Kelleher.

Klopp is said to be impressed by the Black Cats’ shot-stopper, who has accumulated over 100 appearances and played a key role in Sunderland’s Championship play-off run last season.

Kelleher has gained popularity among Liverpool fans, notably for his heroic performances in domestic cup competitions in 2022.

His memorable moment includes scoring the decisive penalty against Kepa Arrizabalaga in the League Cup final, securing the trophy for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

