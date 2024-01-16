David Moyes could replace key man who has made 21 appearances this season with 24-year-old Chelsea star

West Ham could bring Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to the London Stadium this month if the Hammers decide to sell Nayef Aguerd.

Football Insider reported last month that the London club were surprisingly willing to part ways with the centre-back in January but would only do so if their £30m valuation is matched.

Aguerd is currently away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations but has been a key man for West Ham this season – featuring in 21 matches across all competitions – while starting every Premier League match he has been available for.

Saudi Arabian clubs are believed to be interested in the 27-year-old and should he complete a January move, West Ham could replace him with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, reports Football Insider.

Chalobah has no future at Chelsea as he is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and the centre-back is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

The 24-year-old has not played a single minute all season and a transfer to West Ham would likely be welcomed by the defender.

However, it is uncertain if that is a move Chalobah will make as it depends on what happens with Aguerd over the coming weeks.