Everton hit with injury blow as trio remain doubts for FA Cup clash

Sean Dyche revealed that three players could miss his side’s crucial FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Everton host the Eagles at Goodison Park in their third-round replay after their first meeting finished as a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

But Dyche’s men could be without Seamus Coleman for the fixture with the Irish man picking up a hamstring issue against Aston Villa last weekend.

The full-back only recently returned from a long-term injury and featured in the Crystal Palace draw but is considered a doubt for Wednesday night’s replay.

The Everton manager also revealed that Ashley Young is back in training, but this game will be too soon for him while Abdoulaye Doucoure is suffering from fatigue.

“Youngy is back on the grass with us but it’s too quick for him.” He said via Liverpool World.

“Seamus maybe, Doucs maybe, they’ve got a couple of knocks. Doucs is more fatigue, Seamus has got a tightness in his hamstring so we’ll have to make a decision on that.”

The Toffees finish out the month of January with a clash against Fulham before facing both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the start of February.