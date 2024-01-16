Five strikers Arsenal could sign to solve goal scoring crisis

If there is any club in the Premier League that desperately needs a striker in the January transfer window, it’s Arsenal.

The Gunners have lost their top spot in the Premier League and have been kicked out of the FA Cup in the last month and their failure to score goals has contributed to that.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are out of form and even if they are in form, they are not as prolific as what the Gunners need to win the Premier League title or the Champions League.

Let’s take a look at the strikers that Arsenal can sign this month.

1. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

For Brentford, Toney has been a revelation. He is well-known for his strong physical presence, superb hold-up ability, and aerial theat. He also has a flair for finding different methods to score goals.

The way he has adapted to the Premier League coming from the Championship shows that he can take the pressure of the bigger stage. His recent ban from football and lack of game time is the only thing that works against him.

Given his apparent lack of interest in signing a new deal, he would only have one year left in his contract at the club this July. Arsenal may have an advantage in talks thanks to their recent signing of David Raya from Brentford.

2. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

Zirkzee came through the well-known Bayern Munich youth system, but he later transferred to Bologna, where he is currently thriving in Serie A. He is a constant threat in the box because of his clever position taking ability.

Arsenal have previously signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from the Serie A club. Although the 22-year-old may not be as lethal in front of goal as some of the other players on our list, Mikel Arteta would probably be drawn to him because of his age and all-around link-up skills.

3. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

For a number of years now, Osimhen has been one of Serie A’s best players. It would not be wrong to say that he is among the top three strikers in the world along with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Osimhen is known for his quick pace and devastating finishing skills. He guided Napoli to the Serie A title last season. His fast footwork and ability to sidestep opponents would provide an intriguing new dimension to Arsenal’s offensive game. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli would enjoy playing with the Nigerian striker.

Arsenal would face serious threat from other top clubs for the signature of Osimhen but he can be someone who can take Arsenal back to the top again.

4. Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)

Solanke has revitalized his career at Bournemouth, where he has been a prolific goal scorer. The 26-year old has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. The former Liverpool striker has scored 12 goals in 19 matches this season.

He is a great asset because of his strong playing style and his ability to find the net, even in confined places. As compared to other options on the list, he would be slightly cheaper.

5. Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Among the numerous elite teams interested in Evan Ferguson is Arsenal. Given that the Brighton wonderkid is seen as a potential “superstar,” this is not surprising. Top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea are also tracking the Brighton youngster.

According to reports, the 19-year-old is valued at £100 million by the Seagulls. His finishing is his main strength and whichever club signs him, they have a top prospect for the future.

Even after being a teenage, the striker has shown maturity during his time with Brighton playing in the Premier League.