Former Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard could be heading to the MLS soon

Portland Timbers, managed by former Manchester United player Phil Neville, was one of the teams that Jesse Lingard’s new agency contacted over the weekend to inquire about potential deals in the Major League Soccer market.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been without a club since his spell with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Although the 31-year-old has trained with both West Ham and Al-Ettifaq, teams have had trouble reaching a contract agreement.

After showing signs of promise, Lingard’s career has completely fallen apart. As a youngster coming through the youth ranks at United, it looked like he would have a stellar career for both his club and country.

Lingard has been working out a lot in the gym and is hoping that his new management can persuade potential suitors.

Portland is reportedly one of the teams in the MLS that is keeping an eye on Lingard.

According to Daily Mail, Lingard has fired his previous agent for not being able to secure a deal for him.

He has been a free agent for six months despite previous interest from overseas, and it is believed that he is upset with many contract offers that have not materialized.

He is eager to make up for the fact that he last played a competitive match in April.

During his brief tenure with Forest, he made 20 appearances and scored two goals.

Lingard had an incredible loan period with West Ham in 2021 before his time at the City Ground, when he made 16 appearances and scored nine goals.

The 31-year-old is trying to finalise a transfer to the Major League Soccer team as soon as possible. The new season for Neville’s club kicks off on February 25 against Colorado Rapids.