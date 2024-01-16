Graeme Souness reveals who he believes is the better striker: Alan Shearer or Harry Kane?

Graeme Souness has crowned Newcastle legend Alan Shearer rather than former Tottenham hitman Harry Kane, as the greatest striker in England history.

The Liverpool legend was speaking to Simon Jordan on the latest episode of their podcast and picked the all time Premier League top goal scorer Shearer over all time England top goal scorer.

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich during the summer, leaving Ange Postecoglou’s team. The 30-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 23 games, has already made an impression in Munich, with his teammate Thomas Muller labelling him the best striker in the world.

However, he did leave behind the chance to surpass Shearer’s all-time goal record—at least temporarily—after departing from Tottenham and the Premier League.

Shearer, who played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, scored an incredible 260 goals in the English Premier League. No other striker has even got closer to the record set by Shearer.

Souness has settled the debate of Shearer vs Kane and he thinks Shearer is the man.

Speaking on Simon & Souness, he said:

“For me, you want someone who has a bit of everything,” Souness said.

“Shearer had a bit of everything.

“He could be robust, take the blows, he could bully centre-halves. He wasn’t the biggest but he seemed to pick the flight of the ball up faster than the centre-backs he was playing against.

“He could run in behind, not when I had him at Newcastle, but he could. For me, he’s been the best England centre forward and that’s including Harry Kane.”

It would be hard to disagree with Souness as Shearer has won a Premier League title in his career and still remains the all time top goal scorer in the league’s history.

Even though Kane has failed to win any trophy in his career yet, there’s little doubt that he will be remembered as one of the greatest attackers in Premier League history.