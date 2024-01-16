How Everton and Nottingham Forest’s league positions will be impacted if they are docked 6 points

Everton and Nottingham Forest are facing potential points deductions after being charged with breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

These regulations permit Premier League clubs to incur losses of up to £105 million over a three-season rolling cycle if they have spent three consecutive seasons in the top flight.

The clubs were required to submit their final accounts by December 31st, and both Everton and Nottingham Forest have been officially charged.

If the charges are upheld, each club could face a six-point deduction, significantly impacting their position in the league standings.

Everton, who had already received a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, would find themselves in 19th place, just one point ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town and Burnley.

Nottingham Forest, currently occupying the 15th position, would drop to 17th in the table if they incur a six-point deduction, leaving them with only a two-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Everton have already appealed their initial charges, and it is expected that they will challenge any further penalties imposed.