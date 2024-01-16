Arsenal may have the edge over Tottenham in the race for the transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

However, he’s also made it clear that he’s been told Spurs shouldn’t be ruled out of the race for the England international, so there may be some hope for the north London outfit.

Toney has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent times after impressing in his time in the Premier League, and a big move seems inevitable sooner or later, though it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up.

Taylor has weighed in on Toney’s future and admits that the player’s preference is Arsenal, but it seems there might still be some hope for Tottenham as well.

Spurs never replaced Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich in the summer, so there’s surely room for a quality finisher like Toney to come in and become the focal point of their attack.

Discussing the latest on Toney’s situation and the possibility of a move to Tottenham on The Spurs Chat podcast, Taylor said: “I have always understood that Spurs are a team that have been looking at Toney, I don’t know if they have the muscle to compete with Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of the season.”

He added: “People have shot down Spurs’ interest in Toney, whereas the information I’ve had is don’t rule out Spurs. Although Toney wants to join Arsenal and he would favour that move above anywhere else at this moment in time.”

Arsenal could definitely also do with a clinical finisher like Toney coming in, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking an out-and-out goal poacher in their side, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah nowhere near prolific enough, with the former also having repeated problems with injuries.