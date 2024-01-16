Manchester United have already held positive talks to help with ambitious transfer

Manchester United have reportedly already held some positive talks over the potential future of Benfica star Joao Neves.

It seems the Red Devils have made Neves a long-term target of theirs, and the club’s talks with Benfica this January have done some good in terms of improving their relationship, according to a report from Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Man Utd and Benfica recently agreed a deal for Alvaro Fernandez to move to the Portuguese club, and it seems this deal might now put the Premier League giants in a good position for Neves in future.

The 19-year-old midfielder looks an outstanding prospect and is surely going to earn himself a big move before too long, but of course we still don’t know where.

United could make sense as a potential destination for Neves, who looks like he could be ideal to add some much-needed spark to this ageing MUFC midfield.

Erik ten Hag will surely be looking for younger players to replace the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat, with youngster Kobbie Mainoo impressing after being given some first-team chances this term.

Bringing in Neves as a long-term partner for Mainoo could be great business by the club if they pull it off.