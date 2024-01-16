Newcastle United have had a difficult season so far and they are going through a rough patch.

Naturally, Eddie Howe has been under a lot of pressure and his long-term future at the club has been a constant topic of speculation. Former Premier League manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with the Newcastle job in recent weeks and his exit from Roma has now fuelled further speculations.

Mourinho has left the Italian club with immediate effect and that has put Howe under extra pressure. It will be interesting to see if he can hold onto his job in the coming weeks.

Newcastle spent a substantial amount of money at the start of the season and they would have expected to push for Champions League qualification and to do well in the domestic trophies.

It has been a difficult campaign for Newcastle and they have had some persistent injury problems. If things do not improve quickly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to make a managerial change.

Jose Mourinho is a proven winner across multiple leagues, and he could prove to be an attractive option for the Newcastle hierarchy.