Jose Mourinho has been sacked as the manager of AS Roma

AS Roma have officially announced the departure of Jose Mourinho as their manager.

In an official statement, the club announced the following:

“AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

Mourinho was unveiled as the Giallorossi’s 60th coach in May 2021.

He led the team to win the Conference League in Tirana on May 25th, 2022, and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since

his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho was signed by the Serie A club in May 2021. He enjoyed a successful spell at the club in terms of their performance in European competitions.

The Portuguese manager guided the Italian club to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager also managed to reach the Europa League final with Roma last season, where they were beaten by Sevilla.

However, the manager has struggled immensely this season with the Italian giants. The 3-1 defeat at the weekend against AC Milan was the club’s third defeat in the last five Serie A games. The embarrassing defeat against Milan proved to be Mourinho’s final game at the club.

Roma are currently ninth in the Serie A standings with only eight wins from their 20 leagues matches this season.