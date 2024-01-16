La Liga outfit open talks to sign £12m Leeds United midfielder

Real Betis are reportedly keen on signing the Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca.

The Spanish club are hoping to sign him for a fee of around £12 million at the end of the season if Leeds fails to secure a promotion to the Premier League.

Real Betis believe that Roca would be a quality option for them in the long term and he has certainly impressed during the first half of the season on loan with them. According to reports, Real Betis will have the option to either extend the loan for another season or activate the £12 million permanent deal in his contract at the end of the season, if Leeds fail to secure promotion.

The report further states that Roca would be open to staying at Real Betis for the long term and it remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement.

The midfielder is clearly keen on an exit and Leeds decided to send him out on loan at the start of the season. It is fair to assume that he is not an indispensable asset for the English club and therefore they should look to cash on him.