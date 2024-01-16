According to a Tuttomercatoweb source, Leeds United has emerged as the front-runner to recruit Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

In January, a lot of teams showed interest in signing Dragowski, Leeds among them.

Farke is keen on adding another goalkeeper to the squad in order to compete with Illan Meslier, who is wanted by French outfit PSG.

Dragowski’s contract expires in 2025, and he is expected to depart Stadio Alberto Picco due to a lack of playing time in order to try to earn a berth in Poland’s squad for the forthcoming European Championship.