Liverpool join the race to sign 25-year-old Arsenal target with 13 goal contributions

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are admirers of the Brazilian midfielder and they are ready to fight for his signature in the summer. Arsenal and Barcelona are keen on signing the player as well and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder who can replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Liverpool have used Alexis Mac Allister in the holding role this season, but the Argentine international is more suited to the role of a creative midfielder.

Liverpool must look to bring in a specialist defensive midfielder who can break up opposition attacks and protect the central defence. Luiz is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could improve Liverpool immensely.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Brazilian will help out creatively and chip in with goals as well. He has seven goals and six assist across all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool could be a tempting proposition for him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to bring a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey as well and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile. He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are competing for the league title and they will be attractive destinations for the player. Joining them would be an exciting step up in his career.