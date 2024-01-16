Liverpool make decision on two players’ futures with 22-year-old leaving the Reds this month

Liverpool have made a decision on the futures of Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams as the Reds look to get the defenders more game time to develop.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club have recalled Koumetio from his loan spell with French side USL Dunkerque as the Premier League outfit had concerns over the number of minutes the centre-back was getting.

The Frenchman agreed a season-long stay at the Ligue 2 side in the summer but has struggled to make a regular impact, accruing only nine starts during the first half of the campaign. The 21-year-old also failed to make the squad for their last two matches and has now been brought back to Merseyside – the sixth Liverpool player to be recalled recently.

It is uncertain what Liverpool will do next with Koumetio as the defender could go out on loan again or play for the Reds’ under-21 side for the remainder of the campaign.

In addition to this, Liverpool have also decided the future of Rhys Williams, who will now join Port Vale on loan for the rest of the season, reports The Athletic.

The 22-year-old centre-back was recently recalled from an unsuccessful spell at Aberdeen where he failed to make a single league appearance for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Reds hope the defender will get more minutes under his belt with the League One side as it becomes clearer that the club may need to look into who they are loaning players out to given all the recent recalls.