Man United and Chelsea make audacious offers for £100million Premier League striker

According to sources who spoke to Football Transfers, Manchester United and Chelsea both attempted to make loan offers for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson this month.

According to sources, Man Utd are looking for an attacker who is on the level of Harry Kane. This month, Ferguson seems to be out of their budget because of Brighton’s huge asking price, therefore the Old Trafford team put in a proposal for a short-term agreement.

While Chelsea have enquired about signing Ferguson on loan this month till the end of the season. After that, their main goal would be to recruit Victor Osimhen from Napoli, the striker they have been linked with for a very long time.

Despite scoring six goals this season, Ferguson has failed to find playing time in the first team at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi. Ferguson has appeared in just 11 Premier League games this season.

However, Brighton owner Tony Bloom is not interested in any such move and has demanded a straight sale in the event that the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international decides to quit the team.

Ferguson is still a possibility for Man Utd and Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, even if these proposals have been rejected.

Man United have edge over Chelsea to sign the Premier League striker. Chelsea see Victor Osimhen as their number one transfer target and they are already planning for a summer move for the Napoli striker.

Ferguson has a contract with Brighton that runs until 2029, so Brighton will continue to have complete control over the issue.

Brighton are known to be clever in the transfer market when it comes to selling players. They have demanded and managed to get huge transfer fees for their players before.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Ben White and Alexis Mac Allister have all left the club on Brighton’s terms and the transfer fee that they have demanded.

Ferguson could be the next big name to leave the club and he is destined to join one of the Premier League’s big boys.