Manchester United have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and the latest name linked with a move to Old Trafford is that of Matthijs de Ligt.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 24-year-old Dutch international could leave Bayern Munich and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former player and talks could intensify regarding a potential transfer soon. The defender is reportedly dissatisfied at the German club and Manchester United are emerging as an attractive destination for the player.

He has worked with Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and the opportunity to reunite with the Dutch manager could certainly be an enticing prospect.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and signing a quality central defender like De Ligt would be a superb bit of business. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich are willing to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively and they need to improve in that department if they want to compete for major trophies. De Ligt was regarded as a world-class prospect during his time at Ajax and he has plenty of time to develop further and fulfil his potential.

The 24-year-old could form a quality partnership with the likes of Raphael Varanr and Lisandro Martinez at the back for Manchester United.