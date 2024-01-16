Manchester United staff not convinced about signing £60m Premier League player

Some of the staff at Manchester United are not convinced with the club possibly signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

According to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, the United staff feels that way because of their previous moves for Crystal Palace players not working out; Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Erik ten Hag’s team is looking to sign a new right-winger. Their expensive signing Antony is yet to register a single goal contribution this season while playing in that position. Other options like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are more effective playing on the left-wing.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Olise who can offer them the output they need from the right side of their attack.

Ogden claims that certain United officials are worried about a possible transfer for the 22-year-old.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Ogden said:

“Right now I think the Premier League is where he is best suited and for United he would be a good fit,” the journalist said.

“However, United have had players from Palace in the past. Wilfried Zaha, Wan-Bissaka and neither have really been able to make the step up from Palace to United.

“That is a concern among some at United that Olise may be another that fits that category.”

Olise moved from Reading to Selhurst Park in 2021, and since then, he been outstanding for the Eagles.

Chelsea was also interested in the Frenchman throughout the summer, but in the end, he chose against moving to Stamford Bridge and signed a new contract with Palace.