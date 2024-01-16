Palace approach 42-year-old to sign as new manager

Crystal Palace have reportedly approached Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick as a potential candidate to become their manager.

The Eagles first had contact with Carrick last season after parting ways with Patrick Vieira, before Roy Hodgson ended up coming back for a second spell at Selhurst Park.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder has done a hugely impressive job at Middlesbrough, and it’s long been felt that he would soon be snapped up by a Premier League club.

With Palace now thinking about long-term successors for Hodgson, it seems Carrick’s name is coming up again, along with Vincent Kompany at Burnley, and recently-sacked Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

