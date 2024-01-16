Juventus striker would relish chance to join West Ham because of London

Juventus striker and former Everton man Moise Kean could be an option on loan for West Ham United in this January’s transfer window.

The Italian forward has been made available on loan this month, and it seems he’d be particularly keen to play in London.

West Ham are known to be looking for a new striker this winter, though it remains to be seen if Kean is high up on their list of targets just yet.

The Hammers have been linked with Kean on several occasions in the past, and it seems now could be their chance to snap him up.

West Ham fans may have mixed feelings about Kean, who flopped at Everton in his previous stint in the Premier League, but who has also shown some potential at various other clubs.