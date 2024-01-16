Juventus striker would relish chance to join West Ham because of London

West Ham FC
Posted by

Juventus striker and former Everton man Moise Kean could be an option on loan for West Ham United in this January’s transfer window.

The Italian forward has been made available on loan this month, and it seems he’d be particularly keen to play in London.

West Ham are known to be looking for a new striker this winter, though it remains to be seen if Kean is high up on their list of targets just yet.

The Hammers have been linked with Kean on several occasions in the past, and it seems now could be their chance to snap him up.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United transfer target’s situation could still be “open” this January, says expert
Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign 23-year-old Championship ace
Chelsea star linked with Man United offered transfer to another club in recent hours

West Ham fans may have mixed feelings about Kean, who flopped at Everton in his previous stint in the Premier League, but who has also shown some potential at various other clubs.

More Stories Moise Kean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.