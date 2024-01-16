Newcastle chairman facing $74m lawsuit after being accused of executing malicious orders on behalf of the Saudi Crown Prince

Newcastle United chairman Al-Rumayyan is set to face a $74 million lawsuit after allegedly executing malicious instructions on behalf of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Athletic’s reporter, Adam Crafton, covers this significant development concerning the chairman of the Premier League club.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is being sued for carrying out the instructions of the Saudi Crown Prince with “the malicious intent” of “harming, silencing and ultimately destroying” the family of the country’s former major-general and minister of state, Dr Saad Aljabri.

The news emerged after legal papers were delivered last week to various locations associated with Al-Rumayyan, including Newcastle’s home stadium, St. James’ Park.

The club’s owner for the past 14 years, Mike Ashley, sold the club in October 2021 to a new consortium for a reported £305 million. The primary component of that consortium is the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, which obtained an 80 per cent stake in the club. Al-Rumayyan serves as the governor of the same sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

The papers outline that Saad Aljabri, the victim who held the position of number 2 in Saudi intelligence, is bringing claims against the defendants, including the chairman of the Magpies.

These claims revolve around their alleged involvement in a three-and-a-half-year campaign targeting the family of Aljabri, which reportedly included “wrongful kidnapping & detention” of Aljabri’s children.

Aljabri, who served as the long-time adviser to deposed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, has been residing in exile in Canada since May 2017 following the dismissal of the government by Mohammed bin Salman.

The news has prompted questions regarding the league’s Fit and Proper Persons test, designed to prevent certain individuals from assuming control of football clubs.

Now, it remains to be seen what actions the governing body of the Premier League will take and whether Al-Rumayyan will be removed from his chairman role at Newcastle.