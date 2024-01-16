Newcastle United have been linked with the move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks.

The Magpies were hoping to sign the 28-year-old midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season as a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has been suspended for his involvement in an illegal batting scandal.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Newcastle have now decided to abandon their pursuit of the England international because of Manchester City’s demands. The Premier League side are demanding a loan fee of £6 million for the player. In addition to that, there has been talk of including an obligation to buy in the deal as well.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular game time since his £45 million move to Manchester City and he needs to play more often during the second half of the season if he wants to cement his place in the England starting lineup for the upcoming European Championships.

A move to Newcastle would have been ideal for him, and he could have had ample game time with them.

Phillips has previously shown his quality in the Premier league league with Leeds United and he is certainly good enough to improve Newcastle in the middle of the park.

The Magpies are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes. Apart from the suspension of Tonali, they could now lose Joelinton for the remainder of the season because of an injury.

Newcastle must look to plug the gaps in their midfield if they want to finish the season strongly and secure European qualification.