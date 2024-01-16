Newcastle man now being offered to clubs for January transfer

Newcastle United ace Isaac Hayden is reportedly being offered to clubs this January as the Magpies look to offload the player.

This is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who states that Newcastle are looking to find a new club for Hayden after his loan spell with Belgian side Standard Liege.

Hayden, 28, has been out of the first-team picture at St James’ Park for a while now, having also gone out on loan to Norwich City last term.

It makes sense that Newcastle want to offload the player, and it seems they’re making it clear to clubs that they’re open to loaning him out again.

Hayden has been at NUFC since 2016, and started his career in Arsenal’s academy.

