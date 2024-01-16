Premier League club close to signing 27-year-old Tottenham star with deal at final stages

Brentford FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Brentford are advancing towards the signing of Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon with negotiations at the final stages. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the left-back is close to joining the Bees on loan for the remainder of the season but it will come down to the player if he wants to move to the West London club or not, as there are several other clubs interested in the Spaniard.

The 27-year-old does not have a place in Ange Postecoglou’s plans and has already been loaned out this season, spending the first half of the campaign at Man United.

More Stories / Latest News
24-year-old who hasn’t played this season has been told by Pochettino he can leave Chelsea this month
Video: Manchester United wonder kid scores three minutes into his senior debut
Date set for the hearing of Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case

Reguilon was signed as a short-term replacement following an injury to Luke Shaw earlier in the year but things didn’t go to plan as the defender only played here and there – totalling 410 minutes of Premier League action.

The left-back has a contract with Tottenham until 2025, therefore, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the 27-year-old. For now, a loan move would be sufficient, and it looks like Brentford have taken the lead in the race to acquire the services of the Spurs star for the rest of the season.

More Stories Sergio Reguilon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.