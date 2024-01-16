Premier League club close to signing 27-year-old Tottenham star with deal at final stages

Brentford are advancing towards the signing of Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon with negotiations at the final stages.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the left-back is close to joining the Bees on loan for the remainder of the season but it will come down to the player if he wants to move to the West London club or not, as there are several other clubs interested in the Spaniard.

The 27-year-old does not have a place in Ange Postecoglou’s plans and has already been loaned out this season, spending the first half of the campaign at Man United.

?? EXCL: Brentford are advancing in talks to sign Sergio Reguilón. Loan deal close to being agreed with Tottenham, at the final stages. Discussions will follow on player side, waiting for Reguilón decision as several clubs are interested. pic.twitter.com/NCFTZnHDSR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Reguilon was signed as a short-term replacement following an injury to Luke Shaw earlier in the year but things didn’t go to plan as the defender only played here and there – totalling 410 minutes of Premier League action.

The left-back has a contract with Tottenham until 2025, therefore, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the 27-year-old. For now, a loan move would be sufficient, and it looks like Brentford have taken the lead in the race to acquire the services of the Spurs star for the rest of the season.