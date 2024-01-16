Roy Hodgson hints at potential surprise move for Manchester City star

The Crystal Palace manager has claimed that the club could put their hand up if Kalvin Phillips is available on loan in the January transfer window.

It is no secret that the English midfielder has struggled since making the move from Leeds to Manchester, making only 16 Premier League appearances since joining in 2022.

The treble winners are keen to move Phillips on this window with several clubs including Newcastle interested in the 28-year-old.

Considering that the European Championships kick off in the summer, the England international will need to get consistent game time under his belt if he wants to keep his place under Gareth Southgate.

Crystal Palace could be a surprise destination for Phillips with Roy Hodgson hinting at a potential move in his press conference ahead of their FA Cup tie with Everton on Wednesday.

“If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market.” He said via TalkSport.

“If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could put our hand up and push ourselves forward.”

Reports emerged earlier this week that Newcastle have stepped away from a potential move for Phillips, opening the door for a potential Crystal Palace move.