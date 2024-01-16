Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes huge promise to Man United fans that they will love to hear, the opposite of what the Glazers are doing

It has been well documented over the years that Man United fans are tired of the Glazer family owning their club and the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe could breathe new life into the Premier League giants.

The INEOS CEO was present at Old Trafford on Sunday as Man United drew 2-2 with Tottenham having completed a deal to take over 25 per cent of the Manchester club.

The British business will take control over the sporting side of Man United and he has made a promise to fans of the Red Devils.

According to the Daily Mail, Ratcliffe has promised supporters that he is not trying to make money out of Manchester United and wants the club to be “ruthlessly focused” on bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

This is exactly what fans of the club want to hear as it has been a bleak period in Man United’s history over the last decade.

The Manchester club haven’t won the Premier League since 2013 and haven’t come close to Champions League glory in that timeframe either.

The Glazers have made a mess of the English giants but fans of United will be hopeful about Ratcliffe as he begins his plan to bring Manchester United back to the top of the English and European games.