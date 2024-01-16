The future of Kalvin Phillips has been heavily discussed in the build-up to the January transfer window and Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has admitted he wants to sign the midfielder this month.

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle, West Ham and Juventus are all interested in the Manchester City midfielder but none of these clubs are close to reaching a deal right now.

With the race still open, Hodgson has stated that Phillips is a player he would like at Palace. The 76-year-old said via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s a name out there. All we know is there is a possibility Man City will sell or loan him.

“If they’re going to loan him, I’d like to think that we could possibly push ourselves forward”.

?? Roy Hodgson on #CPFC keen on signing Kalvin Phillips: “He’s a name out there. All we know is there is a possibility Man City will sell or loan him”. “If they’re going to loan him, I’d like to think that we could possibly push ourselves forward”. pic.twitter.com/VXDB00Ui6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

According to The Telegraph, Man City are demanding a £7m loan fee to make a deal happen, which has ruled Newcastle out of the race.

It is uncertain if that figure is a problem for the other interested parties but it has been made clear that Phillips has no future at the Etihad.

The 28-year-old has played very little since making the move from Leeds during the summer of 2022 and he needs to play more regularly or his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for EURO 2024 could be under threat.