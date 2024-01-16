“Tottenham are looking at” – Journalist claims Spurs are showing interest in Championship ace who they really like

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Leicester City’s midfielder Kasey McAteer.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who reveals that the Leicester City man is one of the players Spurs have on radar. However, he added that a deal should not be expected to be completed anytime soon.

Speaking to the Spurs Chat Podcast, he said:

“The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester, they really like him.

“He started well for Leicester, but then he got an injury, with Leicester flying they’re likely to get promotion to the Premier League. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

Kasey is having a breakthrough season at Leicester City after establishing himself as a regular for the team. He has made the squad 14 time in the league, staring 8 and coming off the bench in 5 other games.

The Leicester midfielder first broke into the first team during the 2021/22 season, as he appeared once in the league and once in the FA Cup.

He then spent time on loan at Forest Green before returning to the club and featuring on a handful of occasions in cup competitions.

Last season, McAteer enjoyed a reasonably successful spell at AFC Wimbledon, which helped him prepare for what is truly his breakthrough campaign.

Leicester are in a great position to win back promotion to the Premier League. They are currently on top of the Championship table with a 7 point lead over 2nd placed Ipswich Town.