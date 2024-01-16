Tottenham reportedly willing to listen to offers for trio

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for three players.

Tottenham have signed two players so far, Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

The attention has now turned towards outgoings, with Romano suggesting that further signings would depend on the outgoings.

The three players Spurs are reportedly ready to move are Sergio Reguilon, Bryan Gil, and Ryan Sessegnon.

The report claims that the club are ready to sanction loan moves for them if they receive appropriate offers.

Sergio Reguilon has returned to Tottenham following the early termination of his loan deal by Manchester United.

However, the player’s future at Spurs seems uncertain as he is anticipated to be loaned out again. Brentford, along with Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma, are reportedly interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, both Gil and Sessegnon have had limited playing time this season. Sessegnon, who recently recovered from a summer injury, played only a few minutes against Burnley before sustaining another knock. Gil on the other hand has only played 10 games, failing to score or assist any goal.

Spurs remain interested in signing another midfielder at least, with strong links with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. But any move for another play may have to wait until the departures are sorted.