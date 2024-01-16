Tottenham line up move to sign Leicester City winger

The North London club are reportedly interested in the signing of Leicester City winger, Kasey McAteer.

Although Ange Postecoglou’s side went through a bad patch after a number of injuries hindered their emphatic progress, they are only five points away from Liverpool in the top spot.

Tottenham Hotspur didn’t waste any time in the transfer window this month as they have already completed the signings of both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

They are seemingly keen on bringing in more new signings with Ben Jacobs reporting on the Spurs Chat Podcast that Leicester forward McAteer is admired by the club.

“The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester, they really like him.” He said via Spurs Web.

Jacobs went on to state that he is unsure if ‘anything is possible there in 2024’ with the player at the ‘right place for his development.’

The 22-year-old gave his side a shock lead against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last September, scoring in just the third minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would fight back and eventually win the game 3-1 but McAteer impressed several clubs nonetheless.

