Former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood has aimed a dig at Pedro Porro despite his generally strong form for Spurs since he joined.

The 24-year-old joined Tottenham a year ago and most fans would probably class him as a success, though it seems Sherwood still has some reservations about him.

“I was very critical early doors of Pedro Porro and I still am. I think he’s not a good defender,” the pundit said.

“When he is asked to defend, as we saw in this game as well, he will let you down.

“But going forward and expressing, the fitness, the ability on the ball and the range of passing, it’s fantastic. The manager has recognised that and he is playing him to his strengths.”

Porro could perhaps do well to iron out certain issues in his game if he is to truly establish himself as a top full-back.