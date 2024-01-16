Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on improving their attacking options despite signing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig earlier this month.

According to Football London, they have expressed interest in signing the Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals and picking up three assists across all competitions. He could develop into a quality attacker for Tottenham with the right coaching and guidance.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him.

There is no doubt that the Championship attacker would be a quality future investment for the North London club, but they should look to postpone the move for him until the summer transfer window.

Spurs would do well to secure a central midfielder this month instead. They have already improved their attack and defence with the sign of Werner and Radu Dragusin.

The opportunity to join a big club like Tottenham will be an exciting proposition for the younger and he will be looking to take the next step in his development.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs to decide to make a move for him this month. The report states that the player could be loaned back to Norwich until the end of the season, if Tottenham decide to sign him this month.

Regular football will be crucial to the 20-year-old’s development and staying at Norwich until the end of the season would be ideal for the youngster. Rowe is primarily a left sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a right sided winger.