Transfer news: Barca new deal for Man Utd target, West Ham like Bundesliga sensation, Sanches Arsenal & more

Clarification on Man Utd links with Araujo and Olise

I’m aware there have been some stories about Manchester United targets this evening, with Ronald Araujo and Michael Olise among the big names being linked with the Red Devils, but it’s important to clarify some things on these stories.

For both Araujo and Olise, nothing is happening in January – I have no concrete updates on either player for the moment. Araujo is expected to stay at Barcelona, and they will offer him a new contract in the next months. We will see how that conversation will go as a crucial step ahead of the summer. Apart from that, there are always links for Man United and centre-backs, it’s normal as they want to sign a CB in 2024.

Meanwhile, Olise is one of the best talents in the Premier League and obviously five or six top clubs are watching him, but it’s nothing more than that at the moment, just scouting, so far. The same happens every time there’s a new top talent around, but nothing is being decided now. In the summer he will have a release clause and this will be an important point for all the clubs interested.

There have also been stories about a possible swap deal that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to Crystal Palace as part of the Olise deal, but I would say it’s important to remember that Man United still don’t have their new/future director of football, so it’s unlikely that they can make concrete plans for the summer now. It’s too early, and many things can change in the months before the summer window.

Renato Sanches could be on the move – should Arsenal take a gamble on him?

Renato Sanches’ future at Roma looks in some doubt and he remains one to watch in the next two weeks. Roma still want him to find another club in January, but Paris Saint-Germain will only interrupt Roma loan if there’s another good bid for the player as he’s 100% not returning to PSG now.

My understanding is that Besiktas and Olympiacos have called about Sanches, but the player wants to take some time before making a decision.

Some Arsenal fans have reacted to this news as they’ve been linked with midfielders such as Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi, but since they are all too expensive for this January, could it be worth going for Sanches? In my opinion it wouldn’t be the right move – Arsenal need to go for a consistent player who can be always available; I like Renato but he’s been injured many times in the recent years. Arsenal have already had injury problems with Thomas Partey, so it would be a risk.

There is historical interest in Zubimendi, but he is more than happy at Real Sociedad in what is looking like a potentially historic season for the club. It’s not about rejecting Arsenal, but he’s very happy and loves the club, so he wants to play with them in the Champions League and he’s also said no to Barcelona in the past. He’s super happy, the Sociedad shirt means the world to him, so to change his mind it would require something completely crazy. It’s going to be difficult to make something happen in January – the release clause of €60m is there, but you also have to convince the player.

Chelsea striker links and the latest on Mauricio Pochettino’s job safety

There’s still no movement on a striker for Chelsea, as they’re still waiting to see what happens with Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea remain optimistic over his injury, but they are waiting for more clarity on the situation.

Still, Chelsea also feel it looks complicated to sign a striker this January – it’s not easy to find a striker for Chelsea’s level, so they are still exploring options and we’ll see what happens.

Despite links with Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino, I don’t think it’s going to be that easy to sign players like this on loan from Saudi clubs. I know there have been a lot of stories, but I’m told there’s nothing concrete or advanced – Al Ittihad also have a new director now to take care of the situation, so let’s see the next steps of this story in the next few days.

With Firmino I think it’s a case of him being offered to clubs, but it’s not more concrete than that yet. We’ll have to see if Chelsea find someone they really want or if they decide to wait until the summer transfer window.

In terms of outgoings, Trevoh Chalobah seems to have a preference for staying in the Premier League. He wants to play regularly in England, it’s really important for him to play. I’m told there will be contacts today or tomorrow to discuss his options, but I still see him leaving Chelsea this January.

Chelsea have decided to trust Mauricio Pochettino and his job remains safe. In general, the situation looks good, even if it can still improve, but the club and the directors want to give him time. My feeling is that their idea is to continue with Pochettino until at least the end of the season, and then at the end of the season they will talk with him and we’ll see.

Talks soon to determine Kalvin Phillips’ future

Kalvin Phillips’ future has still not been resolved. My understanding is that the expectation of Manchester City is to have an important loan fee with the salary covered, so it’s a loan, but it’s an expensive loan. This is why Juventus decided to leave the conversations, despite entering into advanced talks.

City will have conversations in the next few days to decide the future of Phillips, but the plan overall remains the same – for him to leave, and for him to have the opportunity to play. My expectation is that Newcastle will be there, and Crystal Palace are also interested, and I would add West Ham.

West Ham have always been big fans of Phillips, so let’s see what happens, but I’d guess as well that these clubs will all hope and wait to see if Man City will reduce their asking price for the player.

Latest on potential ins and outs at Bayern Munich

This week there will be new conversations between Bayern and PSG for Nordi Mukiele, who is Bayern’s priority for right-back. The player wants to go to Bayern, and then if they can sort this deal out then their priority will be new contracts for some key players.

For Eric Choupo-Moting, I think they will try to keep him at the club, because although they have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel, Choupo-Moting can still have an important role to play in the rotation until the end of the season. They are hoping for him to stay, but if an English club comes in with some money for a loan deal, then the situation could still be open. He is probably the only player who can leave Bayern, but in general they want to keep this squad together.

For Joshua Kimmich, it’s impossible for him to leave this January. New contracts for players like him and Jamal Musiala will be important in the next months – they want to invest on new deals and so that’s part of their strategy this January and is why they went for cheap deals like Eric Dier.

In other news…

Liverpool – It’s mostly looking quiet for Liverpool at the moment this January. The only thing I heard in the last few weeks was that they were looking at some opportunities at centre-back. Maybe if there are some players available on that position, but they are not desperate to make a signing. They are looking at the market, but there is no hurry because I think Liverpool are very happy with their current squad. They usually prefer to focus on the summer transfer window, and I think that will be the same again here, it looks like this will continue to be their strategy.

Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart are insisting to keep the player for six months more, also AFCON doesn’t help in terms of dealing with his future this January, so that’s why it has gone quiet but interest remains. Guirassy will be one to watch in the final weeks, West Ham like him, but again, for them it’s key to sell players in order to think about important signings… so it’s still early.

Sahi Dion – This talented young Strasbourg striker has just changed agents, but I don’t have anything concrete on clubs targeting him to mention yet, just normal scouting. But he looks like one to watch for the summer, not for now. He decided to sign for Ali Barat as new agent as he believes it’s the best way to continue his career and look for the next step.