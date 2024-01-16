Video: Said Benrahma shown straight red card after lashing out as West Ham launched out of the FA Cup

Said Benrahma received a straight red card on Tuesday night as his side lost to Bristol City.

The Hammers were surprisingly knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night after losing 1-0 against Bristol City in their third-round replay.

Tommy Conway gave the home side the lead after just three minutes, picking up on a short back pass before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping into an empty net.

But any hopes of a West Ham comeback were dampened shortly into the second half when Benrahma was shown a straight red card after kicking out.