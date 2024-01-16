West Ham linked with a move for £200k-a-week versatile forward

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options and Al-Ittihad forward Jota is reportedly a target for them.

The 24-year-old Portuguese attacker has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure his signature.

The attacker earns around £200,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia and he might have to take a pay cut in order for the move to go through. West Ham are unlikely to be able to afford his current wages.

Jota moved to Al-Ittihad last summer for a fee of around £25 million, but he has not been included in the club squad for the Saudi Pro League season. He is looking for a move back to Europe and a move to West Ham would be ideal.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus striker would relish chance to join West Ham because of London
Exclusive: Man United transfer target’s situation could still be “open” this January, says expert
Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign 23-year-old Championship ace

He can play on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack. The Hammers need to plug the gaps in their squad if they want to do well in the European competition this season and finish high up the table. Signing a quality attacker should be a top priority for them.

More Stories jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.