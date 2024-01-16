West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options and Al-Ittihad forward Jota is reportedly a target for them.

The 24-year-old Portuguese attacker has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure his signature.

The attacker earns around £200,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia and he might have to take a pay cut in order for the move to go through. West Ham are unlikely to be able to afford his current wages.

Jota moved to Al-Ittihad last summer for a fee of around £25 million, but he has not been included in the club squad for the Saudi Pro League season. He is looking for a move back to Europe and a move to West Ham would be ideal.

He can play on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack. The Hammers need to plug the gaps in their squad if they want to do well in the European competition this season and finish high up the table. Signing a quality attacker should be a top priority for them.