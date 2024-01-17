18-year-old wonder kid to spark bidding war between Liverpool and Barcelona

Liverpool’s resurgence in the Premier League is once again making them an extremely attractive destination for football players.

Club history has always ensured that the Reds have their own special place in English football folklore, with Jurgen Klopp looking to continue the glory days at Anfield.

When the German steered his squad to their first Premier League title, which was also their first English top-flight win in 30 years, they did so against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and were unable to lift the trophy in front of their fans.

An indifferent season in 2022/23 saw Liverpool end up in the Europa League rather than its ‘big brother,’ the Champions League, and last summer also saw an exodus of players predominantly from midfield.

Any worries that the Anfield faithful may have had about the immediate future, however, have quickly been dispelled, as Klopp has the squad playing wonderfully well once more.

Top of the Premier League table on merit, and with an advantage heading into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, not to mention how confident Liverpool look in Europe, there’s every reason to believe that this could be another vintage campaign, to rank alongside those in the recent and more distant past.

To that end, Fichajes report that the Reds are set to battle Barcelona for the signature of highly-rated 18-year-old, Momodou Sonko, who will cost just €10m from Swedish side, BK Hacken.