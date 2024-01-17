Agreement close for out of favour Arsenal man as Arteta looks to streamline squad

With Arsenal slightly dropping off the pace in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta once again needs to find the ingredients to give the Gunners the impetus to push on in the second half of the season.

The gap between themselves in fourth and Liverpool at the summit is only five points, and the two English top-flight heavyweights play each other again at the Emirates Stadium in just over a fortnight’s time.

That gives Arsenal a decent opportunity of hauling themselves right back into the title race, even though they’re far from out of it at present.

One or two slight mis-steps, however, and that five points could quickly become eight or more, and then things do become a little bit more difficult.

To that end, the Spaniard appears to be looking to streamline his squad in order to give them the best opportunity of ending a two-decade drought for the title.

According to the Daily Mail, talks are ongoing between the North Londoners and Turkish giants, Besiktas, to take out-of-favour defender, Cedric Soares, to the Super Lig.

The 32-year-old Portuguese has only managed 65 minutes of action this season across two appearances according to WhoScored.

A chance to become an important player elsewhere will surely appeal to him, and the cost saving in wages terms may allow Arsenal to go after another target themselves.