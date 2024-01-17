Arsenal are unlikely to sign Premier League star this month due to lack of funds

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is not expected to be signed by Arsenal during the current January transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

After an eight-month ban by the FA for breaking betting regulations, Toney, 27, has returned to football today.

With 20 goals and four assists in 33 appearances during the previous Premier League season, the Brentford striker showed he can not only perform in the Championship but also the Premier League.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in signing the English striker but the Gunner’s pursuit of Toney could be hindered by their limitation to spend money due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Although the striker’s contract with Brentford runs through the summer of 2025, it is expected that he will depart the team before then.

Taylor said on The Spurs Chat podcast (as per TBR) that Arsenal don’t have enough money to sign the player in January.

He said: “Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford at the end of the season. My understanding is that he will stay at Brentford this January. There has been interest from Arsenal, but my latest information from Arsenal is that there’s just not enough money and finances in terms of FFP records to pull off a deal like this.”

Mikel Arteta’s team is currently on the lookout for a striker as he aims to address the goal scoring issues being faced by his team.

The Gunners have suffered three defeats in a row and have also suffered elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool.

Arteta needs reinforcements to his squad in order to turnaround his team’s season and have a chance of winning the Premier League title.