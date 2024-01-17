Arsenal man is on Barcelona’s radar, Joan Laporta is a huge fan

Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, is reportedly an admirer of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who could be considered to replace Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish coach has been a massive hit at the Premier League club, taking Arsenal to FA Cup glory in 2020 and making them Premier League title contenders since taking charge of the club in 2019.

Arteta, who was even viewed by Manchester City as a possible future replacement of Pep Guardiola, has completely transformed the club and made them a competitive force.

The Spaniard is unlikely to leave north London any time soon because he signed a new, long-term deal with Arsenal in 2022.

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez, the Barcelona president is a huge fan of the Arsenal manager and view him as the potential replacement of current Barcelona manager Xavi.

With Girona leading the race and the defending La Liga champions eight points behind, the Barcelona legend is facing mounting pressure in Catalonia.

Xavi’s tactics have created a toxic environment at Barcelona this season, and Laporta may be looking to Arteta to help the Catalan giants bounce back.

It would be difficult for Barcelona to lure him away from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal feel Arteta is their long term manager who can guide them to success in the near future.

The hierarchy at the Premier League club have trusted and invested in Arteta and his vision for the club and they have fully backed him even when things were difficult for him.

Although it is obvious that Arteta won’t be leaving his role anytime soon, any manager would find it difficult to resist the attraction of a team the magnitude of Barcelona.

The Gunners now have to make sure to keep Arteta at the club as Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the few teams that can entice the Basque coach.