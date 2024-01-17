Arsenal target’s epic social media message set to trigger auction for his services

When football players take to social media invariably their message is listened to, and one potential Arsenal target might have opened the floodgates in terms of offers for his services.

It’s been a long time indeed since Brentford’s Ivan Toney set foot on a football pitch in a competitive fixture.

Against Liverpool at Anfield last May was the final time when the Bees could call upon the 27-year-old as part of their match day squad before he was banned for betting irregularities.

Wednesday saw the lifting of his eight month hiatus from the game, and he celebrated the fact with a brilliant gif on X (formerly Twitter).

It simply showed a man shouting ‘Free’ with no other words or comment needed.

Now, with his time served, he can get back in the groove and will surely play a part in Brentford’s fixture against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Arsenal are believed to have held a long-standing interest in the striker, and whilst a move this month is highly unlikely, it’s entirely possible that Toney could be crossing the capital in the summer.

Particularly if he hits the ground running and shows that he’s lost none of the sharpness that made him one of the most feared forwards in the English top-flight.