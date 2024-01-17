Arsenal are reportedly serious in their intent to make a move for the potential transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian.

Barcelona are also interested in signing the talented 16-year-old winger, and it seems a move to the Nou Camp is expected to be his preference, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Still, it seems Arsenal aren’t giving up on Estevao, with the report mentioning Mikel Arteta’s strong desire to work with the exciting Brazilian talent, who would also have a €60million release clause.

Endrick recently agreed a transfer from Palmeiras for Real Madrid, and it seems the club have another real gem on their hands in the form of Estevao.

It would be intriguing to see the teenager moving to the Premier League next, but wherever he goes, it seems he cannot make any European switch until he turns 18, according to the report.

Arsenal have done some smart recruitment in recent times and this would be another statement if they could pull it off, though it remains to be seen if the lure of Barca may be too much for the player to turn down.