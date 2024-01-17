Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly not keen on an exit from the club and is confident he can win his place back in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 23-year-old has really struggled to break back into the Gunners’ starting line up for a while now, remaining on the bench a lot even since coming back from some injury troubles.

This could be an important few months ahead for Smith Rowe, but The Athletic report that he’s not keen on leaving the Emirates Stadium and feels he’s good enough to be playing more, with confidence about his role clearly not an issue.

Smith Rowe has previously looked like a fine young talent, but injuries have undoubtedly slowed him down, and it remains to be seen if he’ll ever quite fulfil his potential at Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Smith Rowe can end up making a comeback, but there’s a lot of competition in this squad, so it won’t be easy for him to start regularly, which will likely be want he’s after at this stage of his career.

Other Premier League clubs might be more likely to be able to offer that to Smith Rowe, so he may have a decision to make soon.