BBC journalist thinks Premier League club will make move for Harry Kane in the summer

Manchester United are active in the transfer market this month but most of their business will be done in the summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move to purchase 25% of the club will be approved by the Premier League next month. Only after that he will be truly able to make a difference at the club and handle the operations.

The Red Devils chief will not make a mistake of overreacting in this transfer window and devise a proper plan and act on it in the summer.

Although Erik ten Hag’s team isn’t playing well by any means, there is optimism that they will get better with the return of their injured players.

If January is quiet, though, it appears that this window will set up United for a busy summer of business.

Journalist Luke Edwards has confirmed Manchester United will make one or two big moves in the summer. Edwards feels the Premier League club will target Victor Osimhen and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

While speaking on the BBC’s ‘Transfer Gossip Daily’, he said:

“There’s [Victor] Osimhen at Napoli and there’s Harry Kane at Bayern Munich who I think Manchester United will be in for in the summer.

“I think it’s probably easier for Manchester United to sign him from Bayern Munich than it ever was going to be from Tottenham Hotspur – but is he going to want to come home?

“He’s just had his mate Eric Dier arrive to keep him company which is nice, and he’s doing really really well in Germany.”

He continued: “I don’t see Bayern Munich wanting to let him go in the summer, I don’t see

Harry Kane wanting to come back to England if I’m perfectly honest.”

It remains to be seen if Man United can manage to convince Kane to make a return to the Premier League but he is exactly the player they need right now.

Signing Kane would be the statement signing that would kick off the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era in the perfect manner.