£70 million Newcastle ace unhappy with club’s project; wants to leave at end of season

Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly eager to leave Newcastle United amid huge disappointment over the club’s underwhelming season so far.

That’s according to recent reports among sections of the European press, who claim the Brazilian midfielder has hopes of joining Barcelona next season.

It’s been noted this season will be the former Lyon playmaker’s last at St. James’ Park, which could align with CEO Darren Eales’ recent suggestions a big name player could be offloaded to help the club comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Guimaraes, who is valued at around £70 million, has been a constant at Newcastle and has earned the love and respect of fans. It is hard to get away from the fact he could be on his way out though, especially considering a release clause was inserted into his new contract.