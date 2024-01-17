Chelsea could target 26-year-old English star to solve defensive issues

Chelsea right-back Reece James has consistently faced fitness issues in his career and due to the uncertainty surrounding his availability, the Premier League club could make a move for a right-back.

Journalist Alex Crook has suggested that Kyle Walker-Peters might be a target for Chelsea.

In December, Reece James underwent a surgery to treat a hamstring problem. It’s unclear when Mauricio Pochettino’s team will get him back. This is not the first time James has suffered a long term injury issue.

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Crook hinted that Kyle Walker-Peters would eventually be heading out of Southampton and that Chelsea might enter the fight to recruit him away from St Mary’s.

“When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn’t get a single bid,” he said.

“I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover. Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James’ injury problems.”

Walker-Peters is versatile who can play as a right-back and a left-back. The English defender is now experienced having played almost 150 times for the club.

Pochettino and even the player would relish the chance to link up again. The Argentinian manager knows exactly what Walker-Peters can offer having managed him during his time at Spurs.

It may not be a bad idea for Chelsea to really explore making a deal this month or in the summer if Southampton are willing to sell him.