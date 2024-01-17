Chelsea place £17m price tag on 29-year-old, European giants won’t pay it

Chelsea will seek £17m from clubs that are interested in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer but that is a figure his current team Real Madrid will not pay.

The 29-year-old joined the La Liga giants last summer on loan to replace Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a serious knee injury before the season began, and he is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been underwhelming since moving to the Bernabeu and was recently dropped for the recent Supercopa de España final and replaced by Andriy Lunin.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will seek around €20m (£17.2m) for Kepa this summer, a figure Real Madrid will not pay for a backup goalkeeper.

Chelsea have an eye on the transfer market as they want to add another goalkeeper to their squad to challenge summer signing Robert Sanchez.

According to Todofichajes, Lunin is a player the West London outfit are interested in; however, The Athletic state that the Ukraine star wants to renew his deal with Real Madrid but still has no offer on the table from the Spanish giants.

There is a lot of uncertainty around the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge but Mauricio Pochettino is likely to have it sorted before the 2024/25 season gets underway.